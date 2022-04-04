Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,137 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.42. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,951. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.