Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,137 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.42. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,951. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.