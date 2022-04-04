Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

PAM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 202,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

