OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 14,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,394. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

