Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.90. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,549. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,742,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.