O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 921,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

