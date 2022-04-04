Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.19.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.29. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,760. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $273.67 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.