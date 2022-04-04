Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

OEC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,283. The company has a market cap of $960.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

