JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

JPM opened at $135.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

