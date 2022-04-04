Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.25. Innoviva shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

