StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.72.

DIS opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

