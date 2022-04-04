JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

