Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

SRAD stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

