Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

