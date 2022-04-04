American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.51 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $2,767,866. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

