LifePro Asset Management Buys 314 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 231.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average of $361.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

