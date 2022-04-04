Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE:DS opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.
Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.
