Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:DS opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 8.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 72,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,877,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 247,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

