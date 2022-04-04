New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

