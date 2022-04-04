StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

