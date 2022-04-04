EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.29.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.