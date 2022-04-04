Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

