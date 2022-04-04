StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

