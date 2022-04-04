Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 107,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

