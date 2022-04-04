Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $490,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $818,663 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

