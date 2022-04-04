StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LJPC stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 225,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

