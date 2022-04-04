StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
LJPC stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.69.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
