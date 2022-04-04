StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ePlus by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 519,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.