Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

