Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,966. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

