Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $618.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.