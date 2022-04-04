Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $245,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

