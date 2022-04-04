MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.