Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
