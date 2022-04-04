Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

