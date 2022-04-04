Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

