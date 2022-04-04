Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SNN opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

