StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Progress Software by 141.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Progress Software by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Progress Software by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

