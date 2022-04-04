Keel Point LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $165.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

