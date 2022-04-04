State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,145 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 42,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

