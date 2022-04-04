Revomon (REVO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $1.48 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.66 or 0.07506362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,022.61 or 1.00085904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

