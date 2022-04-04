Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.