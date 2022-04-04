2,748 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.16. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

