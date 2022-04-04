Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,227 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.73 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

