Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $620,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

