DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.