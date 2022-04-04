Dana (NYSE:DAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.36. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 351.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

