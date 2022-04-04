Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.96.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

