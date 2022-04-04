Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PULM opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

