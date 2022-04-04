QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of QGEN opened at $49.40 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
