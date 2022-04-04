Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

