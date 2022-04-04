PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $538.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.85. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

