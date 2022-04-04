Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

PDCO opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

